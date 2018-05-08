Shannen Doherty Got The Results Of A Tumor Scan – And Told Everyone She’s Trying To Stay Positive

ADVERTISEMENT

Since being diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2015, actress Shannen Doherty has always given an open and honest account of how the disease has affected her life. The one-time Hollywood bad girl’s unflinching frankness and fortitude has earned the star countless supporters. And when Doherty received some worrying scan results in April 2018, the 47-year-old told her followers not to fret – she was going to remain positive.

For those growing up in the 1980s and ’90s, Shannen Doherty was something of a teen screen idol. The Memphis-born actress first rose to prominence following her appearance in 1988’s iconoclastic coming-of-age flick Heathers. Major roles in smash-hit TV shows Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed followed, cementing Doherty’s celebrity status.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, throughout the early years of her career, Doherty gained a reputation for being a bit of a Hollywood wild child. Tabloid publications worldwide reported on the bad-girl star’s party lifestyle and many rumored rifts with her on-screen costars.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT