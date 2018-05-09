10 Things You Probably Never Knew About William And Kate’s Royal Romance

ADVERTISEMENT

They are quite possibly the most recognizable couple in the whole world, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pros when it comes to keeping the details of their romance under wraps. You’d think that with the world’s eyes monitoring their every move, it would be impossible for the royals to keep anything secret. However, it turns out there’s a lot most of us don’t know about William and Kate, as we are about to uncover.

1. Kate was the oldest spinster royal bride

While by most standards, tying the knot at 29 makes you a relatively young bride, when Kate walked down the aisle at that age in April 2011 she became one of the oldest ever royal brides. In fact, only two other women who married the future king have been older.

One of those brides was Kate’s mother-in-law Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, who married Prince Charles in 2005. Meanwhile, Eleanor of Aquitaine was thought to be a practically ancient 30 years old when she wed the man who would become Henry II back in 1152.

