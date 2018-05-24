This 101-Year-Old Hollywood Icon Threw Down The Gauntlet To The TV Execs Who Enraged Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Olivia de Havilland earned her last film credit in 1988, but the screen legend’s dealings with Hollywood executives didn’t end there. Thirty years later, she found herself enraged by a TV show and its creative team – so she threw down the gauntlet.

In the 1930s, Hollywood had reached what is now known as its “Golden Age,” a time in which people made at least one visit to the movies a week. That was because industry leaders had improved film-making technology, as well as the stories they told through their flicks.

At that point in time, movie goers wanted romance – a love fulfilled against all odds. And there’s perhaps no greater example of a Golden Age film that meets that criteria than Gone with the Wind. Olivia de Havilland endeared herself to audiences everywhere with her portrayal of Melanie Hamilton in that classic movie.

