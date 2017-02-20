20 Times Ronda Rousey Showed That She’s Kick-Ass Outside Of The Ring Too

Ronda “Rowdy” Rousey is known for blazing the trail for female UFC fighters. She’s an astounding athlete – lightning fast in the ring, with an armbar that is widely feared. But her fierce fighting skills aside, Rousey is a bad ass for many other reasons. Countless times she’s shown herself to possess a kind, generous, open spirit. She’s won Olympic medals, modeled swimsuits, put Floyd Mayweather in his place, and overcome tremendous personal obstacles. In the below list, we highlight some of her most impressive moments outside the ring.
20. The time she openly talked about having suicidal thoughts
Rousey’s loss to Holly Holms shocked the sports world. In an interview on Ellen, she discussed how immediately after her devastating defeat she had thoughts of killing herself. But once she spotted her boyfriend, Travis Browne, she pulled herself together. It was an incredibly brave thing for an athlete to share, and it made us love her all the more.
19. She went from living in her car to being worth $12 million
After only placing bronze at the Beijing Olympics, Rousey became depressed and quit fighting for a bit. She worked at a fitness center, and for a brief period lived out of her Honda. Now, she’s revered as one of the best female UFC fighters in the world, and was named in an ESPN poll as “The Best Female Athlete Ever.”
