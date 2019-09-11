On July 13, 2014, Conrad Roy was preparing to die. The troubled young man – who had long battled mental health issues – had parked his truck at a Kmart outlet in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, and it was there that he intended to take his own life. Then, before the carbon monoxide that had poured into the vehicle finally overwhelmed him, Roy seemingly changed his mind.
A 17-Year-Old Girl Told Her Boyfriend To Kill Himself – But The Real Story Came Out At Her Trial
Once the teenager had jumped out of the truck, however, his girlfriend, Michelle Carter, encouraged him to get back inside. And after Roy was found deceased, Carter’s part in his suicide would provoke a firestorm of debate across the U.S. Ultimately, then, the case would go to court – and it was there that the real facts about the tragedy were revealed.