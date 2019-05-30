The Insane Story Of Nicholas Godejohn – Who Killed His Girlfriend’s Mom To Stop Her Sinister Abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

For Nicholas Godejohn, falling in love was a momentous occasion which, unfortunately for the young man, didn’t lead to a happy-ever-after ending. That’s because the girl he met online was living an extraordinary life with a manipulative care-giver. And it wasn’t long before Godejohn himself was drawn into the surreal world of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother Dee Dee.

The story of Godejohn and Blanchard’s apparent romance, and the act that it provoked, has garnered so much attention that it is now the subject of a popular series on Hulu called The Act. Indeed, the tale has also been dramatized by Lifetime as Love You To Death, and has been covered by major U.S. shows including Dr, Phil and ABC’s Good Morning America.

On June 14, 2015, worried friends and neighbors gathered outside the home that the Blanchards shared in Springfield, Missouri. They had been alerted by a couple of posts on Dee Dee’s Facebook page, the first of which simply read, “That Bitch is dead!” Police arrived but couldn’t enter the property without a warrant. Fears began to be raised for both Dee Dee and her daughter Gypsy Rose, who was wheelchair-bound and relied upon a feeding tube.

