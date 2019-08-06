Judith Barsi Was A Star In The Making, But Her Unstable Family Life Would End In Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

When Judith Barsi turned 10 years old in 1988, she already had a string of commercial, TV and film appearances under her belt. An upcoming Hollywood child star, she had worked on productions with famous actors and acclaimed directors, and she had been cast in the big-budget animations All Dogs Go to Heaven and The Land Before Time. Sadly, however, she wouldn’t live to see the release of these two movies.

Judith’s TV and film career got off to a start in the mid-1980s, and she had appearances in series including Jessie, Knot’s Landing and Kids Don’t Tell. And it wouldn’t be long before the child actor was making a name for herself in internationally recognized shows. In fact many of them remain well known to this day.

In 1985 and 1986 Judith could be seen in Cheers and an instalment of the iconic sci-fi series The Twilight Zone titled “Shatterday/A Little Peace and Quiet.” The episode also featured Bruce Willis. Of course, he would go on to become a huge Hollywood star with hits such as Die Hard, later that decade.

