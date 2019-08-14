2 Weeks After This Golden Girls Actor Disappeared, Oregon Investigators Discovered Human Remains

ADVERTISEMENT

Six miles up an isolated forest road that’s easier for goats to get to than cars, police are scouring the land. Actor Charles Levin has been missing for over two weeks, and his car has just been found in the wilderness. Apparently things do not look good for the former Golden Girls star as authorities come across human remains.

Now Charles was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1949. And he began his acting career in 1975 while he was still in his twenties. Interestingly, some of his earliest roles included bit parts in the Woody Allen movies Annie Hall and Manhattan. Furthermore, Charles also enjoyed stints on various TV shows, with one of his breakout roles coming on the series Alice. On that note, let’s refresh our memories of the program.

So Charles played Elliot Novak from 1983 in the long-running comedy series on CBS. On the show, his character was married to the scatterbrained diner waitress Vera Louise Gorman. And Charles starred in the role for two years, until 1985 when the series finally came to an end. As a result, it’s one of his best-known works. But his career didn’t end there.

