The 20 Most Sensational Reality Star Scandals Of All Time

ADVERTISEMENT

Reality television generally delights in showing us the absolute worst of humanity. And we love it, of course. These days, most seasoned viewers are unfazed by the ill-advised and unsavory antics of the shows’ stars, but every now and then, a reality star manages to shock the public with some wild new scandal – be it sexual abuse, jail time, or blatant racism. Read on for some of the best of these moments…

20. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

This spin-off of Toddlers and Tiaras was meant to be a fun little show about sassy kids and the bonds of family. However, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo took an unbelievably dark and upsetting turn when it was revealed that Mama June Shannon’s ex-boyfriend was a convicted sex offender. Not only that, but he abused Shannon’s own daughter, Anna.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Dog the Bounty Hunter

Duane “Dog” Chapman became America’s most famous fugitive-nabber in Dog the Bounty Hunter, which followed Chapman as he traveled around bagging escapees. Alas, he fell briefly from grace when a phone recording was leaked that featured him repeatedly saying the n-word. One might think that would be a career-ender, but no. He made his apologies and was soon back to chasing down criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT