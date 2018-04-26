20 Secrets About Roseanne That Reveal What Really Went Down Behind The Scenes Of The Iconic Sitcom

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Roseanne reboot riding high in the ratings, it seems viewers still adore the Conner family and all of their foibles. Roseanne-lovers are aplenty, then, but there are many strange secrets and stories about the old show that fans might not be familiar with! Here we discuss some of the most interesting behind-the-scenes tales that shine a light on what things were really like on set. All the juicy tidbits are included, from George Clooney getting violent with a cake, to Roseanne’s secret crush on John Goodman.

20. It was originally called Life and Stuff

Seems hard to believe now, but the show was not originally conceived as a vehicle for Roseanne Barr. The sitcom’s creator, Matt Williams, envisioned it as more of a collective piece called Life and Stuff. But once Barr was brought on board, her bold personality took over and the show became hers.

19. Michael Fishman was not the original DJ

It’s hard to picture anyone other than Michael Fishman in the role of little bro D.J., but believe it or not, the part originally went to a boy named Sal Barone. Alas, Barone grew too tall after the original pilot was shot, and the role was handed over to Fishman instead. Even funnier to imagine is that a certain Macaulay Culkin was also considered for the character!

