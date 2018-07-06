20 Sets Of On-Screen Siblings You Didn’t Know Were Actually Dating Behind The Scenes

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not at all unheard of for co-stars to start dating each other. In the high-pressure, close-knit environment of a film or TV set, sometimes it’s almost inevitable. But when the co-stars in question are playing siblings, it can get a little more awkward. That’s what happened to these 20 couples… and not surprisingly, many of them kept their relationships on the down-low.

20. Blake Lively and Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl)

On the set of Gossip Girl, Blake Lively ended up going out with her on-screen stepbrother Penn Badgley. However, it was perhaps less weird than it could have been, because the stepsiblings too ended up in a romantic relationship. Which meant, unfortunately, that after Lively and Badgley broke up they had to keep playing lovers for the rest of the show. But luckily, according to members of the Gossip Girl cast, they remained professional throughout.

19. Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off)

Jennifer Grey played Ferris’ sister in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and then began dating her on-screen sibling. Unfortunately, it ended in a very bad way indeed. In 1987, the pair were involved in a car crash which killed two people and injured Broderick, who had been driving on the wrong side of the road. Grey never quite recovered from the trauma, and didn’t pursue her Hollywood career with as much verve as she had before the incident. Her relationship with Broderick also didn’t last.

