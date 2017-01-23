ADVERTISEMENT

Bonanza was one of the longest running and most successful Western shows on television. Here are a few secrets you might not know about the hit ‘60s show.

Bonanza is remembered by audiences in the ‘60s and ‘70s as the Western show about the ranch-owning Cartwright family. Set during the Civil War, the show had a winning mix of Western adventure and family drama, running for 14 seasons. But such a durable and successful show isn’t without a few production secrets that even the biggest fans may not know about. So, without further ado, here are 20 of the best.

20. Lorne Greene was known in Canada as the “Voice of Doom” for his radio work during WW2

Before he starred in Bonanza as Ben Cartwright, Lorne Greene worked as a newscaster for CBC Radio in Canada. And, during the Second World War, his voice would deliver bad news to listeners all over Canada. So much so that he became known as the “Voice of Doom.”

19. Pernell Roberts hated being on the show and disagreed with its message…

Pernell Roberts, who played Adam Cartwright, appeared to regret his decision to sign up to Bonanza. He thought that the hit Western TV series should have had a deeper social message. In fact, when he left the show in 1965, he proclaimed to The New York Times: “My being part of Bonanza was like Isaac Stern sitting in with Lawrence Welk.”

