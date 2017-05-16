20 TV Couples Who Had Their Own Real-Life Romances

ADVERTISEMENT

Not every dramatization you see on television is fiction. Indeed, entertainment history has shown us that portraying a character can sometimes bleed into reality. It’s surprisingly common for couples to be put together for a TV-show plot line only to find themselves hooking up in real life too. These 20 couples found love at the workplace but in the most public way possible – in the celebrity spotlight.

20. Sebastian Stan and Leighton Meester

Playing the loved-up couple Carter and Blair, Sebastian Stan and Leighton Meester were mainstays on the show Gossip Girl. They also dated for two years in real life too, before breaking up in 2010. Speaking to Seventeen magazine in 2010, Leighton is quoted as saying that the split was “really sad” and “really hard.”

19. Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev

Beginning as friends before shacking up, The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev also got close in real life. Their on-screen romance throughout the show bled into their personal lives before the two went their separate ways. Dobrev revealed to Entertainment Weekly in 2016 that she still sees him as a close friend, explaining, “I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he’s great and I care about him. And that didn’t change.”

