American Pickers is undoubtedly one of The History Channel’s greatest ever finds. From its humble beginnings in 2010, the reality TV show has become one of the most watched television programs of the present day. Fans are captivated by the adventures of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, as they aim to turn unloved trinkets into cash. Not everything is as clear cut as the show would make it appear, though. Here are 20 untold truths that the cast and crew would prefer you never knew about.
20. Danielle Colby-Cushman was brought up as a Jehovah Witness
Danielle Colby-Cushman’s life in the limelight is a far cry from her very strict upbringing. Born and raised in Davenport, Iowa, Antique Archaeology’s office manager was, in fact, brought up in a household of Jehovah Witnesses. But despite the stringent house rules, Colby-Cushman has said that it was also a very loving home too.
19. Mike Wolfe started picking at a young age
The art of picking has always been in Mike Wolfe’s blood. The show’s creator and host has been on the hunt for a bargain ever since he made his first pick at the tender age of six years old. The entrepreneurial basement rummager found an old bicycle on the scrap heap, and after sprucing it up, he managed to shift the rusty two-wheeler to another kid for $5. Well played, sir.
-
After Police Got Hold Of This Harrowing Footage, These Teenagers Were Left Facing Life In Prison
-
When This 3-Year-Old Went Missing In The Mountains, Her Rescuers Suddenly Realized She Wasn’t Alone
-
The Boy From Mrs. Doubtfire Is All Grown Up, And He’s Now Quite The Handsome Man
-
After 21 Years Of Marriage, Candace Cameron Bure Has Finally Revealed The Truth About Her Husband
-
This Lobster Lived Inside A Clam Bar For 20 Years. Then, At The Age Of 132, The Remarkable Happened
-
When A Woman Heard Wretched Cries From Inside This Sealed Box, She Knew She Had To Act Immediately
-
20 Untold Truths About American Pickers That The Producers Wouldn't Want You To Uncover
-
These Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Marilyn Monroe Have Been Released – And They Prove A Famous Rumor
-
10 Actors Who Rejected Roles In Game Of Thrones
-
When This Cop Went Undercover In A Wheelchair To Catch Thieves, What He Witnessed Left Him In Tears
-
When Archaeologists Unearthed This Aztec Temple, They Discovered Something Truly Horrifying
-
This Deadly Flatworm Has Invaded The U.S., And Now Officials Have Issued A Grave Warning