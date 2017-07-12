20 Untold Truths About American Pickers That The Producers Wouldn’t Want You To Uncover

ADVERTISEMENT

American Pickers is undoubtedly one of The History Channel’s greatest ever finds. From its humble beginnings in 2010, the reality TV show has become one of the most watched television programs of the present day. Fans are captivated by the adventures of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, as they aim to turn unloved trinkets into cash. Not everything is as clear cut as the show would make it appear, though. Here are 20 untold truths that the cast and crew would prefer you never knew about.

20. Danielle Colby-Cushman was brought up as a Jehovah Witness

Danielle Colby-Cushman’s life in the limelight is a far cry from her very strict upbringing. Born and raised in Davenport, Iowa, Antique Archaeology’s office manager was, in fact, brought up in a household of Jehovah Witnesses. But despite the stringent house rules, Colby-Cushman has said that it was also a very loving home too.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Mike Wolfe started picking at a young age

The art of picking has always been in Mike Wolfe’s blood. The show’s creator and host has been on the hunt for a bargain ever since he made his first pick at the tender age of six years old. The entrepreneurial basement rummager found an old bicycle on the scrap heap, and after sprucing it up, he managed to shift the rusty two-wheeler to another kid for $5. Well played, sir.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT