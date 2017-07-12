Game of Thrones has a phenomenal cast. The show has made the careers of people like Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington and has been graced with appearances by established stars such as Sean Bean, Ian McShane and soon, legend has it, Ed Sheeran. And, given the popularity of the show, you’d have to be crazy to turn it down, right? You would think so, but a significant number of well known actors have actually rejected roles on the landmark show. Here are some of the biggest.
10. Brian Cox
Given his pedigree playing villainous characters like William Stryker in X-Men 2 and Hannibal Lecter in Manhunter, Brian Cox would seem like an ideal casting choice for Thrones. He was approached during the early years of the show but turned it down because he thought they weren’t paying enough.
It’s not known exactly which role he was offered but, given his reputation, it probably wasn’t a bit part – it’s not hard to imagine Cox as a senior figure in the Night’s Watch, for example. Cox says he’s an avid fan now and regrets his decision not to appear – especially after having seen friends like Charles Dance and Ian McShane taking roles.
10 Actors Who Rejected Roles In Game Of Thrones
