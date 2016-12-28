ADVERTISEMENT

When a favorite character is written out of a TV show, it can be frustrating for the fans who were invested in them. But when the behind-the-scenes reason for their sudden departure is revealed… that can be even more frustrating. These 20 actors were all removed from their shows – some of them quite unfairly – but the reasons they were written off form an interesting view of what happens in writers’ rooms when the cameras aren’t around. In fact, some of these stories could make for pretty interesting TV episodes in their own right.

20. Columbus Short

Short played series regular Harrison Wright on ABC drama Scandal from 2012 to 2014, but he’d probably have remained on the show longer if not for his own scandals. After incidents involving assault, domestic violence and drug abuse, Short was fired and his character murdered.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. David Yost

The story behind Yost (a.k.a Billy Cranston/Blue Power Ranger) leaving Power Rangers Zeo is a disturbing one. In 2010 Yost – who is gay – alleged he was “called f*ggot one too many times” from crew on the franchise he fronted from 1993 to 1996. After leaving, he even attempted to change his sexuality with conversion therapy. Yost’s doing fine now, but it definitely puts the ever-popular TV show in a new light.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT