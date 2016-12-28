When a favorite character is written out of a TV show, it can be frustrating for the fans who were invested in them. But when the behind-the-scenes reason for their sudden departure is revealed… that can be even more frustrating. These 20 actors were all removed from their shows – some of them quite unfairly – but the reasons they were written off form an interesting view of what happens in writers’ rooms when the cameras aren’t around. In fact, some of these stories could make for pretty interesting TV episodes in their own right.
20. Columbus Short
Short played series regular Harrison Wright on ABC drama Scandal from 2012 to 2014, but he’d probably have remained on the show longer if not for his own scandals. After incidents involving assault, domestic violence and drug abuse, Short was fired and his character murdered.
19. David Yost
The story behind Yost (a.k.a Billy Cranston/Blue Power Ranger) leaving Power Rangers Zeo is a disturbing one. In 2010 Yost – who is gay – alleged he was “called f*ggot one too many times” from crew on the franchise he fronted from 1993 to 1996. After leaving, he even attempted to change his sexuality with conversion therapy. Yost’s doing fine now, but it definitely puts the ever-popular TV show in a new light.
Right After This Army Vet Was Put Behind Bars, Cameras Caught A Judge Going Into His Cell
The 20 Most Extraordinary Weather Phenomena In Living Memory
This Guy Has Five Wives – And Their Lifestyle Is So Controversial, Even Regular Polygamists Shun Them
Archaeologists Have Dug Up The Mutilated Remains Of Medieval People Who Were Deemed To Be Vampires
When Rescuers Picked Up This Paralyzed Stray, They Thought He’d Never Walk Again
President Obama Has A New $7 Million Home – And It’s Way Better Than The White House
This Russian Fisherman Has Caught The Most Horrific Sea Creatures You’ll Ever See. Ever
20 Normal Things We Do Today That Were Totally Not OK 40 Years Ago
This Abused Pit Bull Was Starved Almost To Death – Until An Unlikely Rescuer Heard Of His Fate
The 20 Craziest Things That Foreign Countries Have Gifted To U.S. Presidents
The 20 Richest Hockey Players That Ever Graced The Rink
This Dog Was Lost In The Woods For A Month. When She Returned, Her Owner Couldn’t Believe His Eyes