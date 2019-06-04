After Adam Sandler Sang A Touching Tribute On SNL, He Revealed He Had Been Fighting Back The Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

When Adam Sandler was sacked from Saturday Night Live along with Chris Farley in 1995, he never really understood why. However, when the star returned to the show in May 2019, he turned a potentially awkward situation into an incredibly moving one. Indeed, he fought back the tears when he sang a song in tribute to his friend Farley, who died of a drug overdose in December 1997.

As a comedian, Sandler spent part of his early career on the team of Saturday Night Live. He starting work there as a writer in 1990, before becoming a regular performer on the sketch show a year later. And there, he would often play guitar and sing comical songs that he had written himself.

Consequently, Sandler became friends with a number of people while he was working at Saturday Night Live. These included comedian David Spade and actor Rob Schneider. However, there was one fellow funnyman he grew particularly close to during his SNL tenure, and that was Chris Farley.

