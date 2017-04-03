The Addams Family’s Uncle Fester Had A Crazy Life As A Child Star, And He Changed Hollywood Forever

Remember Jackie Coogan of The Addams Family? He played Uncle Fester, the hilarious and beloved relative of the kooky clan. No one in that family was ordinary, and yet, believe it or not, Coogan’s life was possibly even more interesting than Uncle Fester’s. Not only that, it had a huge impact on the movie industry as we know it.
Uncle Fester certainly wasn’t Coogan’s first famous role. That, in fact, came decades beforehand. A young Coogan played the title character in The Kid, Charlie Chaplin’s famous 1921 silent film.
Coogan was already a child performer when Chaplin spotted him. His dances on stage at the Los Angeles Orpheum Theatre convinced Chaplin that the little boy would make a great movie star. But he couldn’t have known just how big he would get.
Allied Spies Were Able To Trick The Nazis Because Of This German Intelligence Chief’s Double Life
This Mom Died 5 Days After Delivering Her Son, So A TV Star Did Something Special For The Family
20 Movies That Are Set To Take Over The World In 2018
When Dad Passed Mom Their Newborn Wearing Two Onesies, She Took One Off To Find A Secret Message
This Behemoth Lay Hidden In The Jungle For 30 Years. Then the Australian Military Made A Momentous Discovery
This Mom’s Crowdfunding Campaign For Her Kids Had People Up In Arms – But Now She’s Posted A Defense
This Eerie Photo Shows What It Would Look Like If Princess Diana Had Met Baby Charlotte
20 Little-Known Facts About Jim Carrey That’ll Make You Love Him Even More
Dolly Parton Has Finally Opened Up About Her 50-Year Marriage, And What She’s Said Is The Sweetest
When Rescuers Found This Sick Blind Bear, He’d Endured Years Of Abuse As A Dancing Spectacle
20 Foods That Can Really Affect You When Your Stomach’s Empty
After This Mom Gave Birth Twice In 15 Months, A Photo Of Her Stomach Revealed A Strange Condition