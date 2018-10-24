After Game Of Thrones Finished Filming Forever, Maisie Williams Gave A Major Clue About Its Ending

By Chris Shackleton
October 24, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Following seven gripping years of drama, double-crossing and dragons, Game of Thrones finished production in July 2018. And as anxious viewers eagerly await the release of the HBO show’s eighth and final season in 2019, speculation about how the series will end has hit fever pitch. Now, one of its biggest stars has come forward with a potential spoiler – and fans are freaking out.

Image: via IMDb

In 2011 HBO premiered a little fantasy show set in the far-off land of Westeros. Based on George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, Game of Thrones pushed the envelope when it came to sex and violence. But above all else, it proved to be utterly enthralling entertainment. And viewers – well over ten million a week, to be exact – couldn’t help but tune in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via IMDb

Focusing on several factions who are struggling for control of their kingdoms, Game of Thrones’ story shifts dramatically from season to season. As characters battle for their place on the Iron Throne, their fortunes often twist in shocking ways. To wit, audiences never even know which characters will make it out of each episode alive.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT