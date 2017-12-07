As These American Pickers Stars Rummaged Around A Stuffed Attic, They Came Across A Secret Goldmine

By Chris Shackleton
December 7, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/HISTORY
Image: YouTube/HISTORY

Many of us have old, unwanted items hanging around our lofts. And those who do all like to think that maybe – just maybe – there’s hidden booty buried under all that junk. But – in the case of these TV treasure hunters – loot can turn up in the most unexpected places. Indeed, their epic discovery might make you consider raiding your own attic.

Image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

If you’ve ever watched the History channel, you’ve no doubt stumbled upon American Pickers. Featuring antique collectors Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the series began in 2010. And the pair’s seven-year search for elusive collectibles has earned them as many fans as serious sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via History
Image: via History

Much like reality rivals Storage Wars, the series follows Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt down hidden treasures to sell off at an eye-watering price. Sometimes their diligence doesn’t pay off. For example, the pair famously lost a hefty sum on an $8,000 train set in a memorable 2012 encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT