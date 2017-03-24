ADVERTISEMENT

Few shows are as loved, yet as chastised, as the outlandish Batman TV show. The series is known as much for its extremely camp sequences as it is for its lovable charm. And while hardcore fans of the comic might scoff at its over-the-top storytelling, there’s no denying the impact it’s had on television and pop culture in general. There is, however, still a Batcave’s worth of secrets that usually go unearthed. So allow us to enlighten you with these 20 Batman facts that even the biggest ’60s TV buffs don’t know. To the Batmobile!

20. One Batman villain made his debut on the show

Batman is known for its rich and extensive backlog of villains, so it’s strange in hindsight that a brand new baddie was introduced for the TV show. Yes, The Archer was never a part of the comic series, but bizarrely he featured on the television series for two episodes. Moreover, his character was a revised take on Robin Hood.

19. Early reviews weren’t favorable

The show turned out to be a huge success, but early impressions weren’t so flattering. An early pilot elicited much criticism from audiences, which would normally finish any show’s future potential. However, in the rare case of Batman, it was saved due to the fact that ABC had already purchased the show and so had no choice but to broadcast it.

