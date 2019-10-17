Disturbing Details That Reveal What Really Went On Behind The Scenes On That ’70s Show

At the turn of the millennium, That ’70s Show proved one of Fox’s most successful shows. Its eight-year run was a launching pad for some meteoric careers, not least those of Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and main protagonist Topher Grace. But it also gave birth to tragedy, as some of its stars suffered dark times.
Tommy Chong made a name for himself as half of Cheech and Chong, famously stoned comedians who lived for marijuana use. But that lifestyle was real for Chong, who found himself in jail on charges that arose from selling drug paraphernalia. Chong claimed to be a reformed character, but it didn’t wash with the judge. However, a spell behind bars didn’t prevent the show from having Chong return once he’d done his time.