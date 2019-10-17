Disturbing Details That Reveal What Really Went On Behind The Scenes On That ’70s Show

Tommy Chong made a name for himself as half of Cheech and Chong, famously stoned comedians who lived for marijuana use. But that lifestyle was real for Chong, who found himself in jail on charges that arose from selling drug paraphernalia. Chong claimed to be a reformed character, but it didn’t wash with the judge. However, a spell behind bars didn’t prevent the show from having Chong return once he’d done his time.