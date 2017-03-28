20 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From The Big Bang Theory That Even The Geekiest Fans Don’t Know

By Calvin Holbrook
March 28, 2017
When you think about it, it’s pretty amazing that a show about four geeks, one beautiful woman and a truckload of nerd culture references could have become the most popular sitcom in human history, but here we are. Whether you’re a fan of Raj’s timidity, Howard’s wannabe womanizing, Leonard’s hopeless romantic shtick or Sheldon’s bazinga-laden weirdness, The Big Bang Theory has something for everyone. What happens when the cameras are off, though? We did some research of our own, and the findings are pretty exemplary.

20. Howard is a black belt

Howard Wolowitz might seem like a bit of wimp, but in reality, actor Simon Helberg is anything but. In fact, the LA native was a karate black belt aged just ten. During his college days he even went so far as to punch one of his peers in the face. However, he did apologize immediately after it happened!

19. The show has a pretty musical cast

The intelligence might be scripted, but that doesn’t mean that the cast of TBBT aren’t sporting plenty of talent. Johnny Galecki is a practiced cellist, Jim Parsons can play the theremin and Mayim Bialik is a harpist. Now that’s a three-piece we’d pay good money to see perform.

