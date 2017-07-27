This Brilliant Theory About Jorah From Game Of Thrones Could Shake Westeros To Its Very Core

ADVERTISEMENT

Game of Thrones, based on George R.R. Martin’s unfinished series of fantasy books, A Song of Ice and Fire, has always been made of pretty grisly stuff. Recent episodes, however, have somehow managed to go even further than usual with the bodily fluids. We’re of course referring to the recent plotline involving Iain Glen’s Ser Jorah Mormont and the gruesome greyscale disease he’s come down with. Jorah has spent two episodes now wallowing or screaming in agony, and so his story must actually be going somewhere, right? Well, one fan has an extremely interesting theory about Jorah, his new condition, and a potential future arc for the show. But it’s not for the fainthearted.

Poor old Jorah Mormont hasn’t had a fun time of it since things in Westeros started hotting up. (But then again, has anybody?) After being sent to secretly spy on the Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah only went and fell for her. Then, he decided to actually help her reclaim the Iron Throne. However, Daenerys – who never returned his love – discovered his secret at the end of series four and promptly banished him from her kingdom.

Throughout the next couple of seasons, Jorah attempted to win back her favor. First, he delivered Tyrion Lannister to her. Then, he saved her from insurgents. All admirable stuff, but unfortunately, in the process, the lovesick warrior ended up catching the dreaded greyscale. Arguably Westeros’s most horrific disease, greyscale renders the skin gray and scale-like and turns sufferers into zombies. There was one silver lining though: Daenerys took some pity on poor Jorah, and she told him to seek a cure and return to her side.

