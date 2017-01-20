ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since the Cunninghams left our screens for good. However, while some of the stars went on to forge successful careers for themselves, whether behind the camera or in front of it, some of them haven’t been quite as fortunate. We take a look back at our favorite characters, and find out what they’ve been up to since the show ended.

10. Marion Ross

Marion Ross earned herself a place in TV history thanks to her role as Happy Days mom Marion Cunningham, or “Mrs C” as she was better known. She was perhaps best loved for being the voice of reason, and she was so popular in the role that she was nominated for two Emmys.

Ross’s career didn’t stop after Happy Days ended either. In fact, the actress recently turned 88 and hasn’t slowed down. She’s had minor appearances in hit TV shows such as The Middle and Gilmore Girls. Plus her two kids also followed in her footsteps and now work in TV, where they’ve been making mom proud.

