Charmed First Graced Our Screens Over 20 Years Ago, And Here’s What The Cast Are Up To Today

It’s been more than 20 years since Charmed first hit TV screens. The show aired between 1998 and 2006 and told the story of a group of sisters with mystical powers who used their gifts for good. It was a big hit, but there was plenty of drama going on behind the scenes as well. And while a reboot of Charmed began airing in October 2018, but you won’t see the original actresses in it. They’ve all moved on to other things.

In the beginning, the show starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano as the Halliwell sisters, also known as the three Charmed Ones. Milano nearly wasn’t cast at all, however. Initially a different actress, Lori Rom, was chosen to play Phoebe. But she left for what showrunner Connie Burge would later call “personal reasons” in a February 2018 In Touch Weekly piece.

The article in question centered on what In Touch Weekly described as a “decades-old interview” with Burge. And in it, she spoke about the Rom-Milano issue. “It was horrid and sad for [Rom] to go, but we were fortunate that it all worked out with Alyssa,” Burge explained. “I think that Alyssa definitely brought a, excuse me, sexiness to the part.”

