America’s Got Talent Winner Darci Lynne Farmer Has Some Heartwarming Plans For Her $1 Million Prize

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2017 Darci Lynne Farmer scored a triple triumph in the final show of the 12th season of America’s Got Talent. Not only did she become the third female to ever win the TV program’s top prize, but the third child act and the third ventriloquist. Farmer’s on-screen appearances saw her become an instant national sensation aged just 12. But whereas most kids would think about spending the show’s $1-million prize money on candy, comics and toys, the pint-sized puppeteer has some altogether more altruistic plans.

Born in Oklahoma City on October 12, 2004, Farmer was encouraged to take to the stage at the age of six. Her parents, Misty and Clarke, thought it would be an ideal way to battle her bashful nature. Subsequently, Farmer entered an International Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, and won its International Mini Miss title for 2013-14. It was during the final for this event that she was introduced to the art of ventriloquism by Laryssa Bonacquisti, a winner in a different category winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Farmer had taught herself to speak without moving her lips, Misty and Clarke bought her a puppet – Katie the Cowgirl – for her tenth birthday. Making it her mission to bring a rejuvenating voice to the art of ventriloquism, Farmer won a local competition, Edmond’s Got Talent, after just a month’s rehearsals. She also worked with both a vocal and ventriloquism coach to hone her talents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT