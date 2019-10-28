The Dark Truth About Why Ernest P. Worrell Suddenly Vanished From Your Screen

For those of us who grew up in the 1980s, Ernest P. Worrell was one of the funniest characters around. The hapless maintenance man took center stage in a number of family-friendly films during the decade, but first shot to fame in a series of memorable TV commercials. Sadly, at the turn of the century, the character vanished from our screens.
Created by Carden and Cherry, an advertising agency based in Nashville,Tennessee, Ernest P. Worrell made his debut in a commercial for a Kentucky amusement park in 1980. The character proved so successful that he was franchised out to various other companies and markets across the globe. Taco John’s, Chex and Coca-Cola are just three of the national brands that took full advantage of his popularity.