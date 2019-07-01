Eva Longoria’s Daughter From Desperate Housewives Is All Grown Up – And She’s Totally Transformed

ADVERTISEMENT

When Desperate Housewives first hit our screens back in 2004 it was all about the show’s four leading ladies. They were Susan Mayer, Lynette Scavo, Bree Van de Kamp and Gabrielle “Gaby” Solis. However, as the series progressed, a cult favorite character emerged among fans of the series. And that was, of course, Gaby’s sassy daughter, Juanita.

Expertly portrayed by Madison De La Garza, Juanita could make audiences laugh and cry in equal measure. And one of the youngster’s more moving storylines involved bullying. Indeed, the young Solis girl became insecure after bullies claimed that she can’t be her model mother’s daughter as she isn’t attractive enough.

Sadly, De La Garza also knows what it’s like to be bullied because of how she looked in real life, too. During a 2012 episode of The Ricki Lake Show, the teen actor admitted she’d received mean-spirited comments online which criticized her weight. However, just a few years later, De La Garza was all grown up and completely transformed.

