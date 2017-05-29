20 Everybody Loves Raymond Facts That Ray Romano Wouldn’t Want To Be Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

The gloriously dysfunctional Barone family have been off our screens for more than 10 years now, but we all still miss them. However, one good thing has come out of Everybody Loves Raymond fading away: a steady stream of revealing interviews and tell-all books from cast members that let us know what things were really like behind the scenes of the hit show. Some of them are rather surprising – so read on to find out who hated the show’s title, what created the on-set laughs and if the actors will ever get together for that long-awaited reunion….

20. The show came about because of Romano’s stand-up

Ray Romano got the sort of break most comics could only ever dream of. After 12 years of doing stand-up, he did a set about his family on The Late Show with David Letterman. The producers of Letterman loved it so much that they called Romano and suggested they try and turn his jokes into a full-blown sitcom.

19. At first, Brad Garrett wasn’t a fan of Ray Romano

When Brad Garrett released a tell-all book in 2015, fans soon realized it contained many juicy tidbits about the Raymond cast. These included the fact that Garrett, who played Raymond’s sibling Robert in the show, hadn’t always trusted Ray Romano or his acting abilities. “I met Raymond and promptly felt that we were doomed,” he wrote. He came around eventually, though.

