20 Facts About Fixer Upper’s Chip And Joanna That’ll Make You Fall For TV’s Cutest Couple

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper have won the hearts of millions with their lovey-dovey antics and picture-perfect life. The houses they work on are amazing, but there’s no doubt that the Gaineses are the true stars of the show. And while they are refreshingly honest about their partnership, they do have the odd secret! Here are 20 things that even hardcore Fixer Upper fans might have never been told about Chip and Joanna.
20. Their first romantic moment didn’t go as planned
When Chip first told Joanna he loved her, he got the response no one ever wants: a simple “thank you” and nothing else. Chip responded with anger. “I grabbed my basketball and I walked home like a four-year-old,” he told Us Weekly in 2016.
19. Joanna is half-Korean, part-Lebanese and part-German
Many fans of Fixer Upper have questioned Joanna’s ethnicity, with many people guessing Native American. She eventually cleared things up on her website, saying, “Although I did play Pocahontas in high school, I am not Native American. My father is half Lebanese/half German and my mother is full Korean.”
