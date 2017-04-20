ADVERTISEMENT

Rarely do television reboots manage to match the quality of their original iteration, let alone improve upon it. The American reimagining of The Office, however, falls into that small bracket. The show was first introduced to British audiences by comedic titan Ricky Gervais, and it revolutionized the sitcom genre with its realistic depiction of office life. The U.S. version only added to this, offering a unique twist to these already stellar foundations. But what about those little-known facts surrounding the show? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Feast your eyes on these 20 fascinating behind-the-scenes secrets about The Office.

20. From burlesque dancer to star actress

It’s not every day you’re going about your daily life when someone suddenly offers you a major role in an upcoming TV show. Phyllis Smith, however, was the exception. Indeed, the producers were such a fan of the Hollywood casting director that they created a character for her to play. And here’s another fun fact: she also used to work as a burlesque dancer!

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Oscar Nunez had big reservations about the show

It’s hard to tell how well a show will be received until it’s had at least one season under its belt. And so when Oscar Nunez landed a part in The Office, he stuck with his waiter and babysitting jobs just in case things didn’t work out. He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2013: “I didn’t think an American version could do justice to what Ricky Gervais did, but it’s a job and I’ll do the pilot.”