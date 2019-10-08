Fascinating Facts From Behind The Scenes Of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson

For nearly three decades, Johnny Carson blazed a trail in the art of the television chat show. His The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson is now recognized by some as one of TV’s greatest. But there are a few things that you might not know about Carson and the show that he fronted for so long. So… Here’s Johnny!
He never forgave Joan Rivers
By 1986 Joan Rivers had been guest hosting The Tonight Show for four years. But when she left for her own show, she didn’t tell Carson in person – and he didn’t take it well, to say the least. He refused every approach that she made afterwards, never speaking to her again, and even sending back a floral tribute that she had proffered when his son was killed in a car crash.