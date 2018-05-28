Here’s How The Female Stars Of NCIS Have Changed Since They First Began Fighting Crime On Screen

ADVERTISEMENT

From way back in 2003, police action drama NCIS has wowed television viewers with its multifaceted characters, nail-biting action, and deep plot strands. Based on a fictional department of the real-life Naval Criminal Investigative Service federal agency, the show has become a main staple of the CBS network. And with high audience ratings and industry awards peppering its 15-season run so far, the series has also become one of the nation’s favorite small-screen treats. But a long-running program such as NCIS will have a similarly long line of performers who have graced it in one way or another during its successful history. So just how have the many female stars who made such arresting performances on NCIS changed over the years? Well, take a look at the evidence yourself…

20. Liza Lapira

She played Special Agent Michelle Lee from 2006 to 2008, but New York actress Liza Lapira finished her tenure on NCIS after a dozen episodes. Since leaving the show, the 36-year-old Lapira has certainly not been short on TV work, appearing in other high-profile programs such as Dexter and Dollhouse. She has also found the time to add appearances in films such as Cloverfield and Fast & Furious, among others, to her resume. Lapira’s projects may have changed over the years, but her looks have remained largely the same. The 30-something is still as naturally attractive as she was ten years ago.

19. Emily Wickersham

Despite being initially hired on a temporary basis, Kansas actress Emily Wickersham impressed the show’s execs so much that they ended up hiring her for a recurring role. Coming in to NCIS hot on the heels of the departing fan favorite actress Cote de Pablo, Wickersham took up the part of National Security Agency analyst Eleanor Bishop in 2013. The blonde beauty is still fighting crime on NCIS, but those battles clearly have done little to affect Wickersham’s striking looks. This theatrical performer dropped out of college earlier on in life, but this experience evidently did not make her drop her sights on success.

