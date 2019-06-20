Following A Near-Fatal Fight With Illness, Whoopi Goldberg Made An Emotional Return To The View

ADVERTISEMENT

Since her debut on The View in 2007, Whoopi Goldberg has established herself as a favorite among fans of the talk show. So when the actress suddenly disappeared from the line-up in February 2019, her absence was sorely felt. But, after a near-fatal battle with illness, Goldberg made an emotional return to the panel a month later.

Goldberg had first vanished from The View line-up in February 2019. And, at first, her month-long disappearance sparked rumors. However, Goldberg later appeared on the show from the comfort of her home to reveal to her fans what had really gone down to cause her absence.

It turned out that Goldberg had been struck down with a life-threatening illness and had spent much of her time off from The View recovering in hospital. There was a chance that she would not survive her ordeal. So when Goldberg finally reunited with her talk show co-stars, neither they nor the studio audience could contain their excitement.

