40 Jokes From Friends That Will Remind You Why You Loved The ‘90s

For ten years, Friends filled our screens with laughter as we watched the six beloved central characters navigate love, life and hardships. Now, nearly 25 years since the sitcom debuted, it’s still considered one of the most successful shows in the history of television. During its ten seasons, it provided plenty of jokes – and here, we’ve rounded up some of the best.

40. The pivot joke

Ross: “Pivot! Pivot! Pivot! Pivot! Pivot!”

Chandler: “Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!”

Any Friends fan will likely remember the moment when Ross’ plan to cut costs backfires. The character goes shopping for a sofa and doesn’t want to pay the delivery fee, insisting he can do it himself. But despite his best efforts – with some help from Rachel and Chandler – he can’t get it up the stairs.

39. The joke about Ross’s extreme tan

Ross: “I went to that tanning place your wife suggested.”

Chandler: “Was that place the sun?”

Ross takes Monica’s advice and goes to get a spray tan. But he can’t seem to follow the instructions when it comes to counting and turning around to cover his full body. So he repeatedly gets sprayed on one side only and comes back several shades darker – much to the amusement of his friends.

