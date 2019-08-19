25 Years After Friends’ First Episode Aired, Lauren Tom Opened Up About Her Treatment On Set

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends was a TV phenomenon like no other. It first aired 25 years ago, yet people are still talking about it today. Recently, some of the guest stars who appeared on the show – many of whom went on to even bigger things – talked to Today about their experiences. And Lauren Tom – the person that played Julie – had something to reveal.

Friends told the story of six 20-something-year-old New Yorkers and their romantic trials and tribulations. These were Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Chandler and Joey, played by David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc respectively. Key to the series was the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Ross and Rachel.

In addition to the six main cast members – who apparently became great friends in real life over the course of the series – Friends had a huge number of guest stars come and go. Some of these people had great experiences on the set of the massively popular TV show. Others, though, didn’t have such a good time.

