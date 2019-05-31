Here’s Exactly Why Game Of Thrones’ Bella Ramsey Is Banned From Watching The Show

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Ramsey didn’t join the Game of Thrones cast until its sixth season, but her first appearance made waves. Her feisty, confident portrayal of Lyanna Mormont, the only surviving heir of the powerful Bear Island, instantly earned her fans among the series’ most ardent viewers. And as a result, the show’s creators took note.

It turned out that the series creators had considered using Ramsey for only one episode. However, after her initial appearance in season six, they realized they had a star on their hands. So, Ramsey appeared in nine episodes, concluding with the show’s long-awaited battle of the living and the dead. And, naturally, the young leader of Bear Island joined the fight.

Of course, characters fighting for territory or clout is a big theme in Game of Thrones. Furthermore, Ramsey’s final appearance took place amid the biggest battle ever recorded for television or film. And yet, she revealed to the Los Angeles Times that her parents wouldn’t let her watch her epic on-screen performances for one simple reason.

