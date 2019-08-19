This GEICO Caveman Is A Household Favorite – And Jaw-droppingly Attractive In Real Life

By Jon O'Brien
August 19, 2019
John Lehr barely left our screens in the mid-2000s thanks to his humorous role in a series of high-profile commercials. But few would ever have recognized him walking down the street at the time. That’s because the stand-up comedian had been transformed into an entirely different person – or more accurately – species. Indeed, the multi-dimensional actor regularly appeared in the famous GEICO insurance ads as an intelligent, and often offended, caveman.

But it turns out that there’s more to Lehr’s talents than yelling “Not cool” dressed from head to toe in hair. In fact, Lehr has co-created numerous TV comedies over the years. And outside of his hirsute costume, he’s actually rather handsome. Here’s a look at his career and the TV ads that helped to take it forward.

Born in the Kansas city of Overland Park in 1965, Lehr initially pursued a career in education. That’s right, he landed a substitute teacher job while studying at Northwestern University. But it was also here that he developed a passion for improv, regularly performing with the university comedy troupe Mee-Ow. After graduating, he took a full time teaching position at an elementary school. As we’ll see, though, it wasn’t to last.

