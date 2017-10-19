This Girl Reached The Final Stage Of America’s Got Talent. Then Behind The Scenes, Tragedy Struck

ADVERTISEMENT

Hit reality TV show America’s Got Talent is no stranger, unfortunately, to tragedy and sadness. Participants have passed away unexpectedly, stunts have gone wrong, and many a contestant has spoken about how it was because of great losses in their life that they were pushed to pursue their dreams. But in 2017 a particularly sad event involving a 13-year-old singer and her family touched the hearts of everyone who heard about it.

Evie Clair had been a keen singer and pianist since a very young age. Hailing from Florence, Arizona, she first started playing the piano aged just two, and within just a few years was performing in theater productions. As she grew older she sang the national anthem at a Diamondbacks game, won several awards for her voice and released a few songs. Her parents supported her all the way.

A good next step for a rising star is often America’s Got Talent. And it was this for show that Evie auditioned in 2017, making her first appearance in episode four of series 12. She sang a cover version of Christina Perri’s “Arms,” and it deeply impressed the judges. Her parents watched on proudly as the audience gave her a standing ovation.

