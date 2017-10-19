Hit reality TV show America’s Got Talent is no stranger, unfortunately, to tragedy and sadness. Participants have passed away unexpectedly, stunts have gone wrong, and many a contestant has spoken about how it was because of great losses in their life that they were pushed to pursue their dreams. But in 2017 a particularly sad event involving a 13-year-old singer and her family touched the hearts of everyone who heard about it.
Evie Clair had been a keen singer and pianist since a very young age. Hailing from Florence, Arizona, she first started playing the piano aged just two, and within just a few years was performing in theater productions. As she grew older she sang the national anthem at a Diamondbacks game, won several awards for her voice and released a few songs. Her parents supported her all the way.
A good next step for a rising star is often America’s Got Talent. And it was this for show that Evie auditioned in 2017, making her first appearance in episode four of series 12. She sang a cover version of Christina Perri’s “Arms,” and it deeply impressed the judges. Her parents watched on proudly as the audience gave her a standing ovation.
-
After Rumors Their Marriage Is On The Rocks, Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Have Made A Huge Decision
-
When This 11-Year-Old Wore Her Dress For Picture Day, The School’s Response Left Her In Tears
-
This Girl Reached The Final Stage Of America's Got Talent. Then Behind The Scenes, Tragedy Struck
-
A Terrifying Megatsunami Devastated Greenland. Then Scientists Discovered The Unusual Cause
-
A Man Heard A Loud Hiss From Inside A Storm Drain. Then He Saw A Deadly Creature Lurking Below
-
When The Weight Kept Falling Off This Mom With A Gastric Band, Doctors Realized Something Was Wrong
-
This Man Spent Four Months Undercover As A Private Prison Guard. Here Is His Disturbing Story
-
This Dying Couple Wanted To Meet One Last Time, But Her Final Message Was Beyond Heartbreaking
-
A Goodwill Worker Opened A Heavy Donated Purse And Found A Stash Inside That Left Her Shellshocked
-
When This Beautiful Woman Had Her Long Hair Cut, The Transformation Left Her Utterly Unrecognizable
-
After This Mom Climbed Into The Crib With Her Baby, She Shared The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
These Women Became Best Friends At College. Then Their Parents Revealed The Truth About Their Past