After Grandma Mary Died In A Tragic Accident, The Duggar Family Said Their Emotional Goodbyes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duggar family found fame through their TV shows 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. And while Jim Bob, Michelle and their children have been the main focus of the shows, over the years fans have developed a soft spot for the family matriarch, Grandma Mary.

With that in mind, there was an outpouring of sympathy for the Duggar family after they announced that Mary had suddenly died in June 2019. A number of her famous relatives then paid tribute to their late grandmother on social media. And their sadness was echoed by many fans of the family’s shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was only in the days that followed Mary’s death that it became all too clear just how tragic her passing was. That’s because it was revealed that the reality star had lost her life as a result of an accident. As such, her death must have been all the more shocking to those who knew and loved her.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT