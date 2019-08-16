It’s Been 35 Years Since Happy Days Ended, And Here’s What The Cast Look Like Now

ADVERTISEMENT

During its ten-year run from 1974 Happy Days was one of the biggest shows on television. As such, many people will have fond memories of watching the exploits of Richie Cunningham, The Fonz and their friends unfold. However, lots has happened to the cast in the several decades since we last saw them on the show.

Happy Days was one of the most popular series in television history. The sitcom first aired in January 1974 and was set in an idealized version of 1950s America. And at the heart of the narrative was Richie Cunningham, as portrayed by Ron Howard, a teenager from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, along with his his family.

In the show, Richie’s father Howard ran a hardware store, while his mother Marion was a stay-at-home mom. The teenager also had two siblings, a brother called Chuck and a little sister named Joanie. The Cunningham family was then later joined by Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, otherwise known as the “The Fonz.”

