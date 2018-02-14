Henry Winkler Has Opened Up About His Past – And What The Happy Days Star Revealed Is Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to the coolest television characters of all time, you’d be hard pushed not to mention Fonzie from Happy Days. With his iconic leather jacket and trademark hairstyle, The Fonz was the ultimate in relaxed, effortless cool. However, the man playing him was very different in real life. Indeed, actor Henry Winkler has faced ups and downs over the course of his career, and for decades he was in fact plagued by low self-esteem and feelings of worthlessness. In recent years, though, Winkler has divulged exactly what it was that troubled him for so long – and it’s something that affects many others…

Born on October 30, 1945, Henry Winkler was the son of two Jewish parents who had fled from Nazi Germany shortly before the start of World War II. Winkler was brought up with the values of Conservative Judaism – but religion was never a priority for him.

While some performers gravitate to acting in later life, others have it in their blood. Winkler – a New York native – falls into the latter camp, and, from a young age, he hoped to become an actor.

