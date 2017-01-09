ADVERTISEMENT

Remember Charmed? It followed a gang of witchy sisters – first Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano – then Doherty was replaced by Rose McGowan in the fourth season. It proved so popular that in 2017 The CW network ordered a pilot script for a reboot. But, unfortunately, many fans had their hopes dashed when it emerged that the new Charmed wouldn’t be featuring any of the original cast. So in honor of their absent contributions, here’s a look at where the Halliwell sisters and their friends are now…

10. Shannen Doherty (Prue Halliwell)

Doherty played eldest sister Prue until 2001, when she left the show under controversial circumstances and her character was killed off. “There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work,” Doherty told Entertainment Tonight in 2006. Reportedly, she’d fallen out with co-star Alyssa Milano.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doherty continued to have a successful TV career after Charmed, although a lot of it was reality TV. And she never did make up with Milano. Sadly, in March 2015 she revealed that she had breast cancer, an illness she’s still fighting today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT