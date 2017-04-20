20 Years On, Here’s How The Cast Of Full House Have Changed

ADVERTISEMENT

Few expected Full House, which ran from 1987 to 1995, to be a huge success. But a huge success it was. Critics didn’t like it, but audiences loved it so much that in 2016 the Tanners and friends returned for an encore, Fuller House. But how did the cast fare in the years between, and has the passage of time been kind?

10. John Stamos

John Stamos had already done a stint on General Hospital before he was cast to play Jesse on Full House. And in the show, Jesse’s last name was originally “Cochran,” but Stamos asked that it be changed to “Katsopolis” so that Jesse could be Greek, just like him.

In the decades since Full House ended, Stamos continued to act on television appearing on shows such as Glee and Grandfathered. He also remained close to his Full House co-stars too and in 2015 he joined them for Fuller House, albeit in more of a supporting role.

