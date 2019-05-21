Here’s Why Show Creator Sara Gilbert Quit The Talk – And What The News Meant To Her Stricken Cohosts

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the years, television programs have continued to adapt with the times. Indeed, as more and more people watch the box, they’re given the luxury of choice via a number of different channels. And when it comes to variety of content, daytime TV is hard to beat.

One of the most prevalent formats on daytime television is of course the talk show. Compared to their late-night counterparts, these programs are far more laidback in their presentation and content. Covering a number of different subjects in any given episode, they have a wide appeal to the viewers at home.

The Talk is one such program, airing throughout the week on the CBS network. Created back in 2010, the show has been fronted by a number of different co-hosts, including the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Julie Chen and Leah Remini. Meanwhile, the series’ creator Sara Gilbert was also a member of the panel in that first season.

