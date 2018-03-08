Holly Willoughby Was In Floods Of Tears During An Emotional Interview With TV Presenter Simon Thomas

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Thomas is a beloved face on British TV, having presented the popular children’s show Blue Peter for six years. So when he suffered a terrible tragedy, the hearts of the nation went out to him. He told his story to This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, another well-loved British TV host – and everyone was touched to see that she couldn’t hold back her tears when talking to him.

This Morning is one of the most watched daytime shows in Britain, and an award-winning one at that. It’s won a National Television Award for Best Daytime/Live Magazine Show eight years in a row, starting from 2011. And Holly Willoughby’s presenting style has always been an empathetic one. In fact she’s cried on-air multiple times when she’s heard a harrowing story from a caller or a guest.

And Simon Thomas’s story was definitely harrowing, and perhaps all the more so because a generation of children grew up with him. From 1999 to 2005, British kids followed his adventures on Blue Peter, which included climbing the tallest mountains of Africa and Western Europe, doing more than 40 sky dives, being part of a medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games and even meeting the Queen.

