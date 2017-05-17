20 Horrendous Characters Who Almost Ruined Your Favorite TV Shows

ADVERTISEMENT

You can have a compelling plot, a distinctive visual style and a near-perfect cast. But get just one particular character wrong and you risk turning viewers away in their droves. Here’s a look at 20 who automatically inspired groans every time they entered the frame.

20. Joffrey (Game of Thrones)

Sure, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) was supposed to be the kind of loathsome character viewers loved to hate. But the smarmy, spoiled and self-entitled King’s Landing ruler took things to another level. In fact, we imagine his gruesome death was the only time any Game of Thrones fan enjoyed seeing him on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Emily Waltham (Friends)

Of course, it was always going to be hard for an outsider to penetrate the close-knit sextet that made up Friends. But Emily Waltham (Helen Baxendale) made it doubly difficult by being humorless, demanding and rather obnoxious. So much so that even when husband-to-be Ross got her name wrong at the altar, it was still hard to drum up any sympathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT