Here’s How These 20 Child Stars Of Yesterday Have Changed Now That They’re All Grown Up

Children across the country once wanted to be the kids they saw every night on TV shows like The Brady Bunch or The Partridge Family. But the reality, unfortunately, didn’t always match up to the fiction. Here’s what happened to 20 child starlets of yesteryear once they grew up. Some continued to act, some walked away from the industry altogether, and sadly more than a few of them were caught in the snares of showbiz.

20. Kami Cotler

The youngest Walton is all grown up now. Kami Cotler was just six when she was cast as Elizabeth in the 1971-1981 family show and 16 when the last of the Waltons TV specials aired. Upon reaching adult life, she became a teacher. And at the beginning of her classes, she would even set aside half an hour to answer Waltons questions from her pupils!

19. Erin Murphy

When Erin Murphy first started playing Tabitha Stephens in 1964’s Bewitched she shared the part with her twin sister Diane. But as the fraternal twins grew up and began to look different, Erin was given the role as an individual. Once the show came to a close in 1972, she did some commercial work but eventually became a businesswoman instead.

