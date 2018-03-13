Here’s How The Roseanne Reboot Has Dealt With The Problem Of Having Two Beckys

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2018 and Roseanne Conner and her wacky clan are back! Roseanne, the wildly popular sitcom of the late ’80s and ’90s, is returning to our screens at the end of March. And while fans are incredibly psyched, the revival raises a few questions. One of the more pressing ones being: how will the show handle the Becky situation? As most viewers will recall, there were two different actresses who played the role of Roseanne’s eldest daughter. So who gets to be the spacy, beloved blonde in the reboot?

When Roseanne debuted in 1988, it was unlike any show on television. Centered around a brash working mom, the program offered a realistic portrait of what it was like to be a blue-collar family in America.

With their three children – airhead Becky, snarky Darlene, and oddball D.J. – the show was like many sitcoms in that it focused on the family. But unlike wholesome clans such as the Cosbys, the Conners were all about keeping it real. From teen pregnancy worries to figuring out how to pay the electric bill – Roseanne talked about the real concerns of everyday people.

